PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday stopped the provincial Public Service Commission from issuance of final results of 3,000 doctors to be appointed in government hospitals across the province.

The court took decision in a writ petition of doctors against the provincial government for what they called a policy of discrimination against the candidates who had got Doctor of Medicine (MD) degrees from abroad.

A single bench headed by Justice Younas Thaheem issued the stay order in the writ petition filed by Dr Abdul Hadi, who requested the court to stop the appointments as the provincial government had adopted a discriminatory policy for giving preference to the doctors having MBBS degrees over those with MD degrees from overseas.

The court allowed the Public Service Commission to continue the interview process, but restrained it from issuing final results regarding appointment of the doctors till next order. During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer Khalid Rehman submitted that his client has got MD degree which was equivalent to the MBBS degree as the course duration was the same. The lawyer argued that both the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) had declared MD as equivalent to MBBS. He submitted that even then the Public Service Commission dropped the petitioner and other candidates having MD degrees and called applicants with MBBS degrees for interviews despite the fact that the latter had obtained less marks in the written examination.

The lawyer said that as per the government policy, it was explained that preference will be given to those who got MBBS degrees in Pakistan.He argued that except Pakistan, internationally it is MD degree, not MBBS, which is acceptable in the medical field and in appointments.

Before leaving the country to study for MD degree, he submitted that the government issues No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the candidates and this also proved that MD degree is acceptable in Pakistan.

The court stayed results of the doctors' appointments and issued notice to the provincial government and Public Service Commission to submit reply before next hearing in the case.

