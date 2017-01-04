In search of an ideal state

This refers to the article, ‘Search for an ideal state’ (Jan 1,TNS), by Dr Naazir Mahmood. The writer discusses various scholars’ work which aimed at the establishment of an ideal state. In the 4th century, Plato contributed to such literature in his book, ‘The Republic’. A thousand years later, Augustine of Hippo discussed the same theme in his book, ‘City of God’. One of the greatest thinkers in Muslim history, Abu Nasr Al Farabi, in his famous book ‘Al- Madina al Fadila’ expounded his views on the subject. The representation of religion merely as a symbolic rendering of truth set apart Farabhi’s work from other philosophers.

In 1616, Thomas More wrote the most quoted book on utopian literature about an ideal state ‘Utopia’. All these scholars have talked about the importance of a community to keep people united. It is hoped that these theories will be adopted in modern times to establish an ideal state with a balance in individual and national interests.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad

