Seven die in head-on collision between two coaches

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: Seven people died in a head-on collision between two coaches on the Indus Highway in Kandhkot. Police identified five of the seven deceased as Azizullah, Noor Jehan, Akhtar Muhammad, Fakhar Imam and Bisam Khan. Rescuers had to dismantle the wreckage of the two coaches to pull the bodies and the injured stuck in the wreckage. Twenty people were said to have sustained injuries. They were shifted to hospitals in Kandhkot, Rahimyar Khan and Karachi. Police said that the accident was a result of negligence of the driver of the Tank-bound coach from Karachi. A case was registered against the driver, Hameedullah.

Members of Christian community allege police torture

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: Members of the Christian community here staged a demo against what they alleged torture and humiliation by the police along with some private guards of land grabbers. They said they had been forced to vacate a plot for a temple. They demanded justice and registration of FIR against the accused.

Associate degree in education introduced

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: The Director-General of Provincial Institute of Teachers Education, Sindh, Ghulam Asghar Memon, said that an associate degree in education programme has been launched to raise the standard of education. He also proposed setting up of a teachers’ academy in Sindh. He said there was a need for capacity-building of teachers through modern teaching methodology. He said that PITE was focusing on research to identify issues of teachers.

Saad calls on Punjab CM

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Kh Saad Rafiq on Monday called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that Pakistan is moving towards progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that CPEC projects had laid foundation of development and progress of Pakistan and was proving to be a game changer in the real sense. Shahbaz Sharif said that development projects of the PML-N government were masterpieces of standard, speed and transparency. He said that transparency had been ensured in projects worth billions of rupees. The CM said that PML-N had always promoted politics of democratic norms. He said the people had rejected the elements involved in the politics of lies and allegations. He said a conspiracy was hatched against progress of Pakistan through sit-ins and lockdown but the enlightened people of the country foiled this conspiracy by disassociating with it.

Seminary teacher found murdered

By our correspondent

PESHAWAR: Unidentified people killed a teacher of a seminary in Chamkani and threw his body in the fields on Monday. Police said the locals spotted the body in a deserted place in Chamkani that was later identified as Aftab, a teacher of a local seminary belonging to Hangu. A case was registered and investigation launched to find the accused.

Man killed in Khairpur

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: A driver of the irrigation department of Khairpur was killed and another injured in firing by robbers in Khairpur. Reports said that ten robbers entered into the house of Ramzan Uttairo in Khairpur to steal buffaloes. When the residents resisted, the robbers opened fire, killing Salim Junejo, a driver of the Irrigation department.

Karo Kari claims several lives

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: In village Zulfiqar Chandio in the limits of Seeta Road, Andal Chandio stoned to death his wife Heeran suspecting her of illicit relations. In Kashmore, Karo Kari claimed life of Dilmurad Malik. Reports said that in village Faqir Goth in Larkana clash between two groups of Junaija tribe developed over Karo Kari in which Mushtaq and Mukhtiar were killed while four others injured.

Man kills mother, stepfather

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: A man allegedly killed his mother and stepfather in Kotri. Police said that accused Shakil Sahatto stabbed his mother, Afroz Begum, and his stepfather, Ali Ahmed Abro, to death and later escaped. Police said that the accused had objection over his mother’s second marriage.

Boy set on fire on Nausheroferoz

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: An accused set a boy on fire in Nausharoferoz. The victim was taken to a hospital in Karachi. Relatives of the victim demanded arrest of the accused.

QUETTA: A special five-day polio immunisation campaign was launched in Quetta Monday for children under five after a rare strain of the virus was found in sewage samples, officials said. Local officials said they had recruited clerics to promote the immunisations for 400,000 children.

Arms recovered in Barkhan

BARKHAN: LEAs personnel recovered arms, ammunition and explosives during an operation here on Monday. During the operation the LEAs recovered a light machine gun (LMG),

landmines, motor shells, rockets, six kilogram of explosives, over 1,000 metre detonator wire.

Journalist’s car stolen from Rawalpindi

By our correspondent

Islamabad: The car of Tariq Butt of ‘The News’ was stolen from the Harley Street, Rawalpindi, on Sunday. The car was lifted five minutes after it was parked in the street where a large number of vehicles had also been parked. Rescue-15 was informed within five minutes of the theft. A police party of RA Bazaar Police Station reached the spot. The owner had gone to Harley Street to attend a family function. A case was registered with RA Bazaar Police Station.

Two women judges injured in accident

By our correspondent

GUJRANWALA: Two women judges were injured in a road accident at Kamoke on Monday. Jhelum Sessions Judge Ms Mahrukh and Gujrat Senior Civil Judge Saima Hussain were on their way to Lahore when their car got out of control and struck a tree. As a result, both judges sustained injuries and were rushed to the DHQ Hospital.

Old enmity claims life

By our correspondent

PHOOLNAGAR: A man was killed over an old enmity on Monday. Sifat Ali, of Dinah Nath village, Phoolnagar, was sleeping in his house at night when Shaukat Ali and Waqas allegedly entered his house and shot him dead. The Sadr Police have registered a case.

HEC focusing on sending 1,500 PhD scholars to US

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) in initial phase is focusing to send 1,500 PhD scholars for studying in the best universities of the United States under the US- Pakistan Knowledge Corridor. According to an official of HEC, the US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor was an initiative launched in June 2015, which aimed to provide opportunities to 10,000 scholars for Ph.D studies in top US universities. Moreover, in this regard the commission in collaboration with the US Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) has organised Talent Farming workshops for scholars who are interested to pursue doctoral studies in leading universities of the US in selected fields.

PM calls for promotion of literature

By our correspondent

Islamabad: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday called for the promotion of literature in the country saying this will help increase tolerance among the people. He was speaking to his Adviser on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddique, who called him here at the PM House. The prime minister said there was a need for making the organisations dedicated to development of arts, culture and literature in the country more effective. He also called for an increase in the habit of reading among the people, especially youth to help create a society more accommodating. The prime minister said the government would provide all necessary resources to writers, poets and intellectuals for promotion of literary works. The adviser informed the prime minister about the objectives of the fourth international conference on 'Language, literature and society' to be held in Islamabad from January 5 to 8.

Rain likely during 48 hours

Islamabad: A respite from the three-month long dry spell is here. At least this is what the latest weather advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department suggests. According to the PMD forecasting officer Muzammil Hussain, the rain will fall in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and upper parts of the country in the next 48 hours. "A fresh westerly wave is likely to enter the western parts of the country on Tuesday and thus bringing about rains. That is likely to stay put for the next two to three days," he said. The weatherman said though mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, rain with snowfall over the hills was expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, upper Fata and Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas. He added that dense foggy conditions were likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

‘Wapda staff to fight against

India if water stopped’

By our correspondent

FAISALABAD: Wapda Power Union general secretary Mian Iftikhar Ahmad has said that all Wapda staff will fight along with the Pak Army if India stops Pakistan’s water.He said this while addressing a seminar held here on Monday. He said that India was making a huge mistake by breaking the Indus Waters Treaty because Pakistan was not Bhutan and an atomic power. He claimed that 1.5 million Wapda employees would completely support their armed forces practically in technical sector after taking necessary training. He demanded the government raise the issue at the international level. He said that India was already utilising half water share of Pakistan by constructing dams on Pakistani rivers.

TDCP increases number of Sightseeing

Lahore double decker buses

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Due to its tremendous popularity among the masses, TDCP has increased the number of its “Sightseeing Lahore” double decker buses. The TDCP has so far taken around the city over 74,000 tourists on the two double decker buses around the provincial metropolis. The three new buses have been imported from China and will be delivered to the TDCP after technical checks in a week’s time.

Ayaz Somroo resigns from NA-204 for Bilawal

LARKANA: A week after former president Asif Ali Zardari’s announcement, PPP MNA from Larkana Ayaz Soomro on Monday sent his resignation to the party leadership to pave the way for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to enter the National Assembly.

