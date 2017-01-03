KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is organising Lobbing Love Tennis Ten Tournament on Wednesday (tomorrow) at S Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad.

The tournament shall be played for boys & girls 10 & under and 8 & under.

Modified green and orange ITF balls will be used in the tournament.

The 10 & under event will be played on full court and 8 & under on half court as per ITF specifications.

Davis Cupper Shah Mehmood is the organising secretary. Sara Mansoor, ITF qualified coach, is the coordinator.

PTF has given All Lobbing Love Tennis Series national ranking points and will hold these tournaments in other cities of country too.

PTF president Salim Saifullah Khan has asked all units to hold tennis ten series in provincial and local ranking events to attract players aged six to ten.

