Islamabad

In light of the presentation of the 2nd Interim Report of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms (PCER) to the federal Parliament on 20 December, Democracy Reporting International (DRI) is holding a dialogue today (3 January) on expediting these electoral reforms, says a press release.

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, will chair the event. Other prominent speakers will include Federal Minister for Capital Administration and Development Dr Tariq Fazl Chaudhary, I. A Rehman of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and Muddassir Rizvi of Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN).

The committee has also invited comments from public on the draft bill. General public can send their inputs to the committee by 19 January 2017. This is an important step toward finalising the bill for timely passage and implementation in the lead-up to the 2018 general elections in Pakistan. DRI's event will also be attended by other respected parliamentarians including PCER Members and civil society to discuss the presented Draft Elections Bill, 2017.

The draft legislation comprises numerous important reforms on key issues, many of which are in line with previous recommendations made by DRI and the European Union's Election Observation Mission to 2013 General Elections of Pakistan. The draft bill proposes significant changes on a range of concerns including on increasing financial and administrative powers of ECP, enhancing transparency in results process for future elections, defining mandate and neutrality of future caretaker governments and safeguarding political participation of women.

If passed and implemented the reforms will contribute towards enhancing the transparency and efficiency of elections in Pakistan. DRI is organising this event as an effort to bring stakeholders together to discuss the timely enactment of these electoral reforms, and their implementation and operationalisation.

0



0







Dialogue on ‘Expediting Electoral Reforms’ today was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176346-Dialogue-on-Expediting-Electoral-Reforms-today/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Dialogue on ‘Expediting Electoral Reforms’ today" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176346-Dialogue-on-Expediting-Electoral-Reforms-today.