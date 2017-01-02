ISLAMABAD: An FIR was registered in Sihala Thana over gang-rape of a married woman in Islamabad’s Ghori Town on Sunday.

According to detail the four accused called the woman for an interview for job in a school and raped her after getting her drugged, Geo TV reported.

The accused persons presented themselves as government officials, with one posing as a Member of National Assembly, other as police Station House Officer (SHO) and the third as a judge.

According to the FIR, the wrong doers made the woman consume alcohol and then raped her.

According to police sources, one of the criminals is a property dealer, the other is a chicken seller, and the third was identified as owner of a shop selling electricity supplies.

Police took into custody one of the accused while search for the other two is underway, sources informed. The victim was shifted to Islamabad Poly Clinic hospital for medical examination before registering the FIR.

0



0







Married woman gang-raped, one accused arrested was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176208-Married-woman-gang-raped-one-accused-arrested/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Married woman gang-raped, one accused arrested" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176208-Married-woman-gang-raped-one-accused-arrested.