LAHORE: Foggy and cold weather continued to prevail in the city here Sunday while Met office didn’t predict any major change in weather pattern for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while dense foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

They said no rain was recorded anywhere in the country. They maintained that Sunday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -08°C while in Lahore maximum temperature was 20°C and humidity was 60 percent.

