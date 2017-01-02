LANDIKOTAL: Announcing to hold protest rallies against the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a local leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Sunday asked Member National Assembly (MNA) Shahjee Gul to resign as according to him he had failed to come up to the expectations of the tribal people.

Speaking at a press conference, JUI-F Fata chapter General Secretary Mufti Muhammad Ejaz said that merging Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a conspiracy against the tribal people. He asked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor to look into the aspirations of the tribal people before any such decision.

The JUI-F leader said his party was in favour of introducing reforms and abolishing the British-era Frontier Crimes Regulation in Fata.

Mufti Ejaz accused Shahjee Gul of having failed to promote the interest of the tribal people and instead indulged in point-scoring. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa didn’t have the potential to absorb the tribal areas as it would put more pressure on its fragile infrastructure. Mufti Ejaz said the tribal people had rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace and they deserved to be treated equally.

