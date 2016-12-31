Putin likely to visit Pakistan in May 2017

ISLAMABAD: Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to visit Pakistan in May next year to inaugurate the US$2 billion Liquefied National Gas (LNG) pipeline project that would help shape up the bilateral relations for mutual benefit of Pakistan and Russia, sources told The News here on Friday.

“The high-level visit is supposed to see the Russian president inaugurate the US$2 billion dollar LNG North-South Pipeline Project from Karachi to Lahore, which would have the potential of opening a new era of strategic and political alliance between the two countries,” the sources said.

The sources said the Pakistani authorities are making efforts to finalise the tentative date for Putin’s visit to Pakistan through the diplomatic channels and it is expected that Putin would visit Pakistan in May but an official announcement in this respect would be made in April.

The diplomatic sources said the geo-strategic position of Pakistan and challenges and interests shared by the two countries have motivated Russia to work for better and stronger bilateral relations with Pakistan, especially in the context of some highly-important political issues.

The sources said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, during his meeting with a Russian delegation led by co-chairman of Russia-Pakistan Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) on Economic, Trade and Scientific Cooperation, invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to an official visit to Pakistan.

