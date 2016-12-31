LAHORE: With the advent of foggy season, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have started adopting extraordinary measures to avoid fog-related accidents. “While driving in the extreme conditions, we can avoid many untoward incidents/accidents by adopting road safety measures,” said Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, a spokesman for the Motorway Police, in a press release issued on Friday.

He said the best travel time in foggy season was between 10am and 6pm as fog was often a morning or evening weather phenomena. Allow more distance between vehicles, he advised the drivers. Never rush or speed to get out of the fog, he said.

The spokesman said the moisture in the air might continuously collect on the windshield, making it more difficult to see. Adjust the defroster and windshield wiper speed as necessary, he asked the travelers. He advised to use fog lights or driving lights. He asked the people to contact the Motorway Police helpline 130 for guidance about road and weather conditions. He said motorists should avoid applying sudden brakes.

