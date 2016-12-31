PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police have started a campaign to discourage usury and festive firing in the provincial capital.

The sub-divisional officers and station house officers of the Capital City Police visited mosques during the Friday sermons and talked to the public against the usury and festive firing. The officers also distributed pamphlets and pasted posters at different public places to raise awareness among people against the two negative practices.

“The police officers visited mosques and offices of the local nazims and held meetings with local elders to create awareness among people and get the support of elders against aerial firing and usury,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Sajjad Khan told The News.

He added the Capital City Police had already registered a number of cases against the violators. The SSP operations also addressed a meeting of the Police Liaison Committee members in Saddar Circle and asked them to help the police end the menace of aerial firing and usury.

“The police, elders of society and general public should work together to bring an end to festive firing in weddings and other occasions. Everyone should discourage the practice. Besides, people should discourage the business of usury that has ruined the lives of so many families,” said Sajjad Khan.

Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Tahir on Thursday told reporters that 65 cases have been registered and 78 money lenders arrested during the campaign so far. The official added that at least 445 people had been rounded up throughout Peshawar for festive firing that poses a serious threat to lives.

