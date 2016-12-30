MANSEHRA: Speakers at a workshop on Thursday urged the federal and provincial governments to take steps for solving the environmental issues as these were adversely affecting the agriculture sector in the country.

Environmental Protection Agency, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had organised the workshop. Officials and representatives of line departments and students of Hazara University attended it.Speaking at the workshop titled “Effects of rapid changes in environment”, Vice-Chancellor Hazara University Dr Mohammad Idrees, said climate changes had been happening for the last three decades but the last one was very dangerous as the world witnessed over 1.5 degree increase in temperature and changes in normal weather patron.

Dr Idrees said that according to annual assessment report changes in global temperature were also badly affecting economy of the country which was dependent on agriculture, forestry, water resources and energy. He said the world would face scarcity of water resources, forestry and agriculture if steps were not taken for urban planning and addressing pollution caused by industries, transport and ever rising population.

Afsar Khan, Deputy Director, Environmental Protection Agency, said that government was taking measures that could prove beneficent in bringing down the rising temperature in the province.

“Our basic purpose to hold this workshop is to sensitise officials of government departments and students and get their feedback for evolving future strategies and policies how to protect our environment,” he said.

0



0







Call to address environmental issues was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175411-Call-to-address-environmental-issues/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Call to address environmental issues" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175411-Call-to-address-environmental-issues.