Naeem says PM can’t run away from Panama case

FAISALABAD/ISLAMABAD: Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Tareen on Wednesday has claimed that the PTI would form government in Punjab soon.

During his visit to Faisalabad to sort out alleged differences among party’s candidates over local body elections he, while talking to media, announced to fight PanamaLeaks case in people’s court besides the Supreme Court. He said that PTI was a political party that had a vision and did not accommodate persons who worked for their interests. He alleged the government of attempting to suppress the PanamaLeaks issue but PTI led the issue to the SC.

Secretary General of PTI demanded PPP to explain the announcement of long march against the government that party’s leadership made on Tuesday in an address in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

Tareen also let it out that show-cause notices were sent to chairmen of PTI who allegedly voted for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in local government elections. He also announced to take action against those who were erecting banners in the city against the Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA).

A committee was formed to probe the issue and a report would be forwarded to Chairman of PTI Imran Khan, Jahangir Tareen said. Meanwhile, PTI has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif cannot run away from PanamaLeaks case without clarification.

Responding to PM’s speech Naeemul Haq said that construction of energy project was very much needed in the country but track record of PM and chief minister of Punjab was not so good.

He said PM was cutting ribbons instead of responding to PanamaLeaks issue. He said no work had been done on Nandipur Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park and Gadani Power projects. PTI leader lashed out at PM and said that PM termed his Parliament speech as political. He said that such attitude of PM had disappointed the nation. Naeemul Haq said that the people were not having any interest in fake talks and slogans.

