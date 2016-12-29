Voiceless victims

Children are the future of our society and it is the obligation of society to create a safe environment for them. But in today’s world even children fall prey to social diseases such as child labour, and physical and sexual abuse. Child abuse has become quite common in the country which has affected all social classes of society.

Serious steps should be taken to save society from this crime. In the meanwhile, children should be taught self-protection skills.

Khadija Shaheen

Rawalpindi

