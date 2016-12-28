ISLAMABAD: PML-N MNA Talal Chaudhry welcomed the decision of former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for joining the National Assembly.

Talking to a private news channel on Tuesday, he said several corruption scandals surfaced during 2008-2013 PPP government’s tenure. He said Zardari was responsible of answering about the Swiss accounts and corruption scandals during his tenure and questioned why Zardari had not overcome loadshedding and eliminated terrorism.

He said the government had reduced energy shortages and terrorism incidents besides launching the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which would bring an economic revolution in the country.

He further said not a single case of corruption had occurred during the PML-N’s tenure and the government was working for the development and prosperity of the country. He said the PML-N candidates had won the constituencies, which were grabbed by the PPP in the past.

To a question, he said before the PPP, PTI had hatched conspiracies to topple the PML-N government but it failed to do so. He categorically stated that the general elections would be held in 2018 and the PML-N would again get votes on the basis of its prudent policies and performance.

