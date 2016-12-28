Briefs

Alleged murderer commits suicide in police lock-up

By our correspondent

HAFIZABAD: An alleged murderer allegedly committed suicide in the lock-up of Sukheke police station on Tuesday.Reportedly, Ameer Ali had murdered his brother’s wife Manzooran Bibi and her two daughters over a family dispute a few days ago. Later, he was arrested and shifted to the police lock-up where he allegedly strangled himself.

SHO, others booked for torturing court’s bailiff: On the order of District and Sessions Judge Ashtar Abbas, Jalalpur Bhattian police on Tuesday booked its SHO and all other staff of the police station for torturing a bailiff of the court.According to the FIR, Jalalpur Bhattian police SHO Ansar Farooq and other policemen allegedly made hostage the court’s bailiff Muhammad Munir besides torturing him when he went to the police station on the court order. The police have registered a case under sections 166/175, 186/253 and 342/193 but no arrest has been made till the filing of this report.

Maiza Hameed assumes charge

as CADD’s parliamentary secy

By our correspondent

Islamabad: PML-N MNA Maiza Hameed has formally assumed the charge of the parliamentary leader of the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD). She was elected on a reserved seat for women from Punjab in the 2013 general elections. She visited the CADD offices and met State Minister for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry. The CADD minister and officials briefed the parliamentary secretary about the division's functions, performance over the years and future plans. Maiza Hameed assured them of their support and cooperation in the planning and execution of their projects. The CADD oversees Islamabad's educational, health and social welfare organisations in the post-devolution regime.

Cold and dry weather predicted

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next twenty-four hours. According to an official of PMD continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, however light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Malakand division. He said that while foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours. He said that weather remained very cold in Northern Areas and north Balochistan during last 24 hours. Lowest minimum temperatures recorded in Gilgit-Baltistan (Skardu -9C, Gupis Astore -7C, Hunza, Gilgit -5C, Bagrote -2C), upper KP (Dir -4C, Kalam -3C, Chitral -1C), north Balochistan (Kalat -2C), Kashmir (Rawalakot -1C).

Death anniversary of Benazir observed in Hafizabad

By our correspondent

HAFIZABAD: The ninth death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was observed here on Tuesday.In this connection, the first ceremony was held at the dera of Malik Wazir Awan while the second ceremony was held at the residence of Zahid Farooq where participants of the ceremonies prayed for the departed soul.

Eight injured in Kohlu blast

BARKHAN: Eight persons were injured in a blast in the Kohlu’s Bazaar area of Balochistan on Tuesday. According to police sources, the bomb was planted near the Bazaar by unknown men which went off leaving eight people injured on the spot. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical where three of the victims were referred to Multan based hospital for further treatment in view of their critical condition. Security forces including police and Frontier Corps personnel reached the site and cordoned off the entire area.

Sheringal town of Upper Dir gets Tehsil status

By our correspondent

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has upgraded the Sheringal town in Upper Dir to the tehsil status. The tehsil will consist of four wards -- Sharingal, Swani, Gowaldai and Doog Darra. The village councils of Sheringal Ward will comprise Jerkot, Sheringal, Doon and Ganshal. The village councils of Swani Ward will have Swani and Anchar village councils. The Gowaldai Ward will comprise Barkalay, Bela, Sundria, Narkoon, Kandaw and Shahoor village councils. The village councils of Doog Darra Ward are Doog Payeen, Maina Doog, Shot Kass, Malook Khwar, Doog Darra Bala and Badarkanai. It was notified by the Board of Revenue, Revenue and Estate Department, Govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee membership of Qavi revoked

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs on Tuesday issued a notification, announcing cancellation of Mufti Abdul Qavi’s Ruet-e-Hilal Committee membership. The high-profile cleric was rebuked for his behaviour and he was suspended from the country’s moon-sighting committee in June this year after he posed for selfies with slain social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch, a controversial model. The action was taken against Qavi after he was ridiculed when Qandeel uploaded the pictures along with a video of herself with the preacher, wearing his hat.

150 police recruits pass out in Mansehra

By our correspondent

MANSEHRA: As many as 150 police recruits from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa passed out from the Police Training School (PTS) here on Tuesday. Senate Standing Committee Chairman on Interior Senator Talha Mehmood was the chief guest. Tariq Iqbal, the principal of PTS, Deputy Superintendent of Police Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon and Mansehra Tehsil Nazim Khurram Khan Swati were present. Senator Talha Mehmood said the KP Police had rendered great sacrifices during the war on terrorism in the province. Principal of PTS Tariq Iqbal said that the KP police training manual had been changed.

Man killed as rivals clash in Jamrud

By our correspondent

JAMRUD: A man was killed and another injured when two rival groups traded fire over a land dispute here on Tuesday. One Khaista Khan and Amal Khan had some land dispute, which led to exchange of fire between the two groups.Khaista Khan was killed while his relative Naeem Khan sustained injuries in the clash. The Khassadar force reached the spot and arrested Noormat from the other side.

