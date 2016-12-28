‘NAP has improved law, order’

QUETTA: President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday said law and order situation in country, including Balochistan, had witnessed an improvement due to the steps taken under National Action Plan (NAP).

Implementation of NAP and coordinated efforts by law enforcement agencies made it possible, he told journalists at Governor’s House. International organisations were appreciating the performance of current government, Mamnoon added.

Separately, the president said tough days for Balochistan were over and a bright future awaited the province and its people.

Addressing an event to mark the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, he said Pakistan in coming days would become an important country of the region with a rising Balochistan.

Mamnoon said the route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had not been changed even by a single inch and efforts would be made to ensure that all parts of the country benefited from the mega project.

The president recalled his earlier statement at the same Governor’s House, asserting that if Balochistan was deprived of benefits, there was no need for such a project. He said categorically that the state and its institutions would protect interests of the entire country, including Balochistan.

About Pakistan Movement, the president said a large number of people from Balochistan played an active role in raising awareness among people. For that reason, the Quaid had delightfully stated “Well done Balochistan” on the success in Quetta’s local government election and on the role of local students, he recalled.

He mentioned that Quaid-e-Azam was impressed by the passion of Baloch people for the Pakistan Movement and named them “Brave Baloch Boys”.

The president said the Quaid also termed Balochistan a gem which, if polished well, would dazzle the world with its glow and his prediction, made seven decades back, was on its way to reality, adding that CPEC would play a vital role in the prosperity of Balochistan.

Mamnoon said the people of Balochistan should equip themselves for maximum benefit from the advantages of CPEC and asked the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) to launch relevant courses in maritime trade and shipping.

He also directed National University of Modern Languages (NUML) to establish its campus in Gwadar for learning of Chinese language and added he had allocated a generous amount from the budget of the President House for the purpose and work had been initiated on that.

The president said the National Action Plan (NAP) had resulted in positive outcome and generated economic activity in the country.

He said the comrades of Quaid-e-Azam were the benefactors of nation and deserved utmost respect and honour by the nation.

Earlier, Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai in his address said Quaid-e-Azam was a man of principles and his determination and continuous struggle helped him create a separate country for Muslims of Subcontinent.

Quaid-e-Azam had close relations with the people of Balochistan, he said, adding that he also respected difference of opinion to promote democratic systems.

On the occasion, tableaus and national and folk songs were presented by children to pay tribute to the founder of Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Information Minister Abdur Raheem Ziaratwal, Agriculture Minister Sardar Aslam Bizenjo, Culture Minister Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and others.

