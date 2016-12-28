Bengaluru

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday after the long Christmas weekend, as the U.S. dollar rose against the safe-haven Japanese yen.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,132.06 an ounce by 0045 GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,133.50 per ounce.

The dollar inched up against the yen on Tuesday while the euro held to modest gains against the greenback, as the market looked to emerge out of the holiday lull and into the last trading stretch of the year.

The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 117.29 yen.

Asian stocks were little changed on Tuesday, in thin trade and with little to guide them as most major markets were closed on Monday for Christmas holidays, while the dollar reclaimed some of its losses from Monday. Japan´s core consumer prices marked the ninth straight month of annual declines in November, data showed.

