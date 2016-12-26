ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar Sunday chaired a meeting here at the Finance Division to review measures taken by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on increasing direct collection of taxes. Chairman FBR Nisar Muhammad Khan briefed the minister on different models adopted by the countries around the world to increase direct collection of taxes.

The finance minister was presented different models to mobilise revenue generation by chairman FBR and his team along with necessary framework. The minister directed the FBR chairman to prepare a comprehensive plan that may be implemented through the next Finance Bill. The minister also directed FBR to take all measures that would facilitate the voluntary taxpayers and filers. He also directed that there should be a clear distinction between filers and non-filers. The FBR will present their firmed up proposals in the next meeting which will be held soon.

