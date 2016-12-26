ISLAMABAD: The so-called surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir claimed by the Indian Army in September this year, which never happened, has been made by the ruling Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) leaders yet another time subject of discussion in India since elections are approaching in two states.

It is understood that the BJP would portray it as an ‘achievement’ in its electioneering and interestingly the claim has been disputed across India by the leaders of the public opinion including first ranking political parties and Indian army failed to furnish any evidence whatsoever on account of its claim.

Indian Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar is the latest who picked the disputed claim on Sunday when he contended that he was on tenterhooks and could not sleep a wink the night the army ‘carried out’ surgical strikes on September 29 this year.

As soon the Indian army came out with its claim alike Pakistan, public opinion in India demanded evidence regarding the claim but the BJP government snubbed such demands.

"When surgical strikes were conducted, I could not sleep at night thinking what will happen if anything goes wrong. But the army displayed amazing courage and the mission was successful.

The army did not give any chance to the enemy," he told the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) 62nd national convention in Indore. He made the statement in a political rally.

The people "applaud" the surgical strikes, Parrikar said, but they "applaud more" when India registers a victory against Pakistan in cricket.

"People would dance and shower praise on players after a win over Pakistan though no cricket is being played between the two countries these days. It also caused worry as people would think what would happen to the players if India got defeated," he said.

Recalling his association with the ABVP, he said he came in contact with it while working with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The minister has conceded his association with the RSS for the first time, the extremist Hindu outfit that has been working for total Hindu rule in India.

"It was when the emergency was imposed. The ancestors of people, who are talking about democracy these days, had throttled the country during the Emergency," he said.

In a veiled attack at Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, Parrikar said, "There are people who do not have a vision."

The emergency was imposed by grandma of Rahul, Indira Ghandi.

"Such people talk about setting up an 'aaloo ki factory'," the Indian defence minister said, "But the country is fortunate that Narendra Modi is the prime minister who has resolved to develop the country."

