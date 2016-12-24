ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan will work together to end extremism adding that the people and Armed Forces of Pakistan have bravely faced the challenge of terrorism and as a result this menace has been greatly overcome. Talking to the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Ulugbek Rozukulov, who along with a delegation called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president conveyed his felicitations to Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his election as President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and hoped that during his tenure Pak-Uzbek relationswill raise to newheights. He also expressed condolence on behalf of the people, the government of Pakistan and on his own behalf, on the sad demise of late President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov. He said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan are bound together in terms of faith, culture and geographical proximity. He underlined Pakistan’s desire to further expand cooperation with Uzbekistan in the fields of energy, economy and human resource. He noted that bilateral trade volume between the two countries was below potential and called for enhancing it to the benefit of the both countries. He said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy friendly relations. He added that late President Islam Karimovwas desirous of linking up with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and hoped that the present Uzbek government will take this process forward. He called for regular exchange of trade delegations adding that Pakistan is interested in benefiting from Uzbekistan’s rich energy resources. He said that both countries should benefit from each others’ expertise in various fields. He hoped that Pak-Uzbek cooperationwill growfurther in the future. Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Ulugbek Rozukulov said that Uzbekistan greatly values its friendship with Pakistan and both countries will cooperate with each other in various sectors. Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Furkat Sidikov and high officials were also present on the occasion.

