KARACHI: A delegation of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) called on Corps Commander Karachi Lt. Gen. Shahid Baig Mirza.

A CPNE statement here on Friday said that the delegation consisted of its President Zia Shahid and Secretary General Aijazul Haq along with senior members of the body that met Corps Commander Karachi Lt.Gen. Shahid Baig Mirza.

It said that matters relating to law and order situation in Karachi and particularly security issues confronting journalists were discussed.

The corps commander informed the editors that the current operation against terrorists and anti peace elements will not only continue but its intensity would be enhanced in order to provide sense of security to general public and specially the business community so that citizens could pursue their daily routines in a peaceful environment.

He said that in the current scenario media's power has become eminent which plays an important role in molding public opinion and spreading awareness among masses.

CPNE's Vice President Amir Mehmood, Wamiq A.Zuberi, Dr Jabbar Khattak, Ikram Sehgal, Kazi Asad Abid, Faisal Zahid Malik, Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Hamid Hussain Abidi, Waqar Yousuf Azeemi, Saeed Khawar, Abdul Khalique Ali, Abdul Rehman Mangrio, Waheed Jamal and Zahida Abbasi also attended the meeting.

0



0







Karachi operation’s intensity to be increased: Lt Gen Shahid Mirza was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174159-Karachi-operations-intensity-to-be-increased-Lt-Gen-Shahid-Mirza/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Karachi operation’s intensity to be increased: Lt Gen Shahid Mirza" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174159-Karachi-operations-intensity-to-be-increased-Lt-Gen-Shahid-Mirza.