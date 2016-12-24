‘Focus on mother, child healthcare to check population’

MKRMS seminar

LAHORE: Focus on significance of mother and child healthcare with creating awareness among women in this regard is the first step towards controlling the growing population in the country because overpopulation is more threatening than terrorism.

These views were expressed by the speakers at the seminar on “Ever increasing population in Pakistan, problems, solution and role of institutions“ jointly organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers), Policy and Strategic Planning Unit (PSPU), Department of Health, Punjab, and United Nations Fund for Population Activities UNFA here on Friday.Minister for Population and Environment Begum Zakiya Shah Nawaz, chief guest provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, senior editor, health, education and current affairs Wasif Nagi, guest of honour, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman, Punjab, Muhammad Nizam-ud-Din, Punjab Healthcare Commission Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Dr Saeed Shafqat Director CPBG, FC, Dr Babar Alam, Nadir Khalique Additional Secretary Women Development, DG Health Syed Mukhtar Ahmad Shah, Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) Chairperson Fauzia Viqar, Population Welfare Punjab DG Naeem-ud-Din, Muuno Bhai, Dr Ameer-ud-Din PSPU Dr Ambreen Fatima Assistant Director IRMNCH Anum Arfi of UNFPA, Punjab etc participated in the event.

Minister for Population and Environment Begum Zakiya Shah Nawaz said “family planning is essential to control ever increasing population in Pakistan. She highlighted the significance of health of mother and child and stressed on breast-feeding for two years. She said there was a need to create awareness among mothers as only educated mother would understand the issues related to health. Around 117 mobile units have been set up for the health of mothers.

She sought the role of media in creating awareness among people through different programmes. There is a need to conduct seminars, and conferences at districts level. We need effective campaign to control the growing population at large scale, she added.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said “without controlling population, health facilities cannot be provided to everyone. Although hospitals are available here but the campaign could not be made successful without cooperation and participation of people. He said "no doubt, there are flaws in it. Despite that Pakistan is doing well in health related issues.’ DG Health Syed Mukhtar Ahmad Shah said “over-population is more threatening than terrorism.

Ever-increasing population has bad impact on economy of Pakistan”. He said “we failed to control population while effective strategy to control population is the need of the time". Dr Babar Alam said fertility rate in Pakistan was 3.8 which could be minimised through proper planning. Dr Ajmal Khan said mother-child healthcare awareness was needed in the province with low literacy rate.

Dr Nizam-ud-Din said the ratio of abortion was also increasing in country and around 2.5 million abortion had been reported among married couples.“Underage marriages, poverty, illiteracy and limited resources promoted population, Naeem-ud-Din said.

Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) Chairperson Fauzia Viqar said “family planning is connected with women, 21 percent female and 79 percent male doctors are working in Punjab. The ratio should be balanced by proper planning. Dr Rukhsana said “more urge of son is a major cause of overpopulation in country”.

Senior editor, health, education and current affairs Wasif Nagi expressing his view on the occasion, said “Pakistan stands on 6th rank by population. He presented fruitful suggestion in the event.

