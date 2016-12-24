KARACHI: The Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) will be organising the eighth edition of its annual Super Veterans Twenty20 cricket match between the Karachi Gymkhana Super Veterans and the Karachi Kings Super Veterans here at the Karachi Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Sunday (tomorrow).

According to the information shared by PVCA chairman Fawad Ijaz Khan here on Friday, the players of both the teams will be of 60 years and above.

Dr Anjum Fazal will captain the Karachi Gymkhana Super Veterans, while the Karachi Kings Super Veterans will be led by Arif Habib.

Summit Bank vice chairman Hussain Lawai will be the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. The match will start at 11 am with Waseemuddin and Aqueel Adil to be the officiating umpires and Hasnain Bukhari to be the match referee.

Karachi Gymkhana Super Veterans: Dr Anjum Fazal, Ejaz Faquih, Jamil Gul, Altaf Agha, Masroor Mirza, Iqbal Agha, Salim Yousuf, Salim Parekh, Dr Mumtaz Khan, Sabih Wali, Ahsan Abbasi, Abid Bokhari, Anis Younas, Mian Shaukat Hussain and Mohammad Younas.

Muzzaffar Alam will be their manager.

Karachi King Super Veterans: Arif Habib, Mian Sharif, Phillip Dias, Shahid Wadood, Col (Rtd) Mustehsan Billah, Irfan Khan, Fariduddin, Jamil Karimi, Mahmood Rasheed, Sajid Abbasi, Mohammad Hanif, Rafiq Allahrakha, Ajmal Nazir, Ikramullah, Mohammad Akram, Zaheer Hussain Zaidi and Khaliqullah. Brig (Rtd) Salahuddin will be their manager.

0



0







Veterans match tomorrow was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174102-Veterans-match-tomorrow/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Veterans match tomorrow" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174102-Veterans-match-tomorrow.