Gold edged up on Friday on a weaker dollar, but the yellow metal was on track for a seventh straight weekly decline amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will opt for more interest rate hikes in 2017. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,131.36 an ounce by 0639 GMT.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,133 per ounce.

New orders for U.S.-made capital goods rose more than expected in November.

Other data on Thursday showed that third-quarter U.S. economic growth beat expectations.

But the number of Americans applying for unemployment aid hit a six-month high last week and U.S. consumer spending increased modestly in November.

"There is not much reaction (to the news) because the pre-holiday liquidity is very tight," said Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.

