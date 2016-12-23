Underage labourers

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan estimated in the 1990s, 11 million children were working in the country, half of which were under the age of ten. In 1996, the median age for a child entering the work force was seven, down from eight years old in 1994. It was estimated that one quarter of the country’s work force was made up of children. When these little angels should be going to school, they are being overused and exploited by their employees. There are rights present in our constitution for children and their education but those rights are now turned into mere words and nothing else.

Our government and the civil society should take some serious measures to put an end to this miserable and growing problem. There should be suitable laws made regarding this issue and should be strictly enforced.

Attiqa Altaf

Rawalpindi

According to a survey report, Pakistan is one of the top ten countries in the world with child labour issues. In Pakistan we can see children of all ages begging on the streets, sweeping roads, cleaning cars at traffic signal, etc. According to national child labour survey, approximately 3.3 million below the age of 14 are working as child labours in Pakistan. Children in Pakistan work in awful conditions and against low wages.

This is to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the issue of child labour in Pakistan. It should be the top most priority of the government to improve standard of living of these children. Children are the future of the country and they should be protected from this social disease.

Sajid Hussain

Kotli, AJK

