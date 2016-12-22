Islamabad

Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea Suh Dong-gu visited Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan and discussed issues pertaining to promotion of higher education with Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed on Wednesday.

Welcoming the Ambassador to HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed shared the initiatives of HEC for promotion of higher education in the country. He observed that Pakistan and South Korea have a great potential to expand collaboration in the higher education sector.

“Around 263 Pakistani students are currently acquiring MS leading to Ph.D education in different Korean universities where they are receiving high quality education,” he said, adding that apart from this, 231 scholars have already returned after completion of their studies.

He stressed the need for putting concerted efforts to promote joint research activities. He said HEC emphasises research with high socio-economic impact. He maintained that amid the ongoing internationalisation, HEC welcomes foreign students and ensures provision of all necessary facilities to them.

The chairman said that since the inception of HEC in 2002, the number of universities has remarkably increased. “However, it is still confronted with the challenges of access to higher education and qualified faculty. HEC is strenuously struggling to overcome these challenges through various programs,” he underlined.

He said that HEC is playing its major part in turning Pakistan into a knowledge economy, adding that it is paying due attention to academia-industry linkages. He said the Pakistan is committed to the uplift of higher education and it has launched various schemes to facilitate students.

He informed the ambassador that a concept paper has been submitted to the quarters concerned for setting up six to eight technology transfer centres in selected fields with the help of South Korea. The ambassador said that the project would be reviewed.

In his remarks, the Ambassador appreciated the commitment of Pakistani Government to promotion of higher education. He also lauded the efforts of HEC to facilitate higher education institutions in the country.

0



0







S Korea, HEC to cooperate in higher education sector was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173567-S-Korea-HEC-to-cooperate-in-higher-education-sector/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "S Korea, HEC to cooperate in higher education sector" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173567-S-Korea-HEC-to-cooperate-in-higher-education-sector.