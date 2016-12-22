LAHORE

FIA Cybercrime Circle Wednesday arrested an accused for hacking Facebook account of a girl and publishing her pictures and vulgar material.

According to the FIA officials, the accused was identified as Usman Sohail. An FIR has been registered against him. Similarly, FIA raided shop No 7 Aulia Centre where accused Muhammad Ihtisham was found involved in illegal business of Hundi/Hawala/currency exchange without permission of State Bank of Pakistan.

According to FIA officials, Rs 800,000, $ 550, 2000 Saudi Riyal, 900 Canadian Dollars, receipts regarding Hawala, etc has been recovered from the spot. An FIR has been registered against him.

NEWBORN: A newborn was recovered dead from Ghalib Market police limits. Police reached the scene after being informed and removed the body to morgue for autopsy.

appreciated: Traffic DIG Syed Ahmad Mobeen has appreciated the performance of in charge Garhi Shahu Sector Inspector Iqbal Hameed and traffic wardens on maintaining flow of traffic especially during protests at Shimla Hill Chowk.

He said the way wardens diverted traffic on other routes is laudable. On Wednesday, the students of different educational institutes had gathered at Shimla Hill and started protesting against government which resulted in traffic mess. On the directions of the DIG, the divisional SP and sector in charge held dialogue with protesters and convinced them to clear the road. As a result, protesters ended their protest which helped easing out traffic pressure. The DIG hoped the wardens would continue working with the same passion and dedication.

DEMO: Dozens of residents of Gujrat gathered outside Lahore Press Club and protested against DPO Gujrat over registering a fake FIR and letting land grabbers occupy their lands.

The protesters blocked the road and chanted slogans against Gujrat DPO. The protesters Altaf and his wife had a property dispute with affluent of the village.

They alleged DPO let the land grabbers occupy their 35-marla land besides registering fake FIR against them.

