Al-Hilal set record for consecutive victories in Saudi Pro League

JEDDAH: Leaders Al-Hilal set the record for consecutive victories in the Saudi Pro League with a 2-0 win over hosts Al-Ettifaq on Monday.
The Saudi giants are seven points clear at the top of the standings with 59 points from 21 matches, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, who beat Al-Shabab 3-2 on Sunday. Coach Jorge Jesus’ team have achieved 14 consecutive victories in the league, ending Al-Nassr’s previous record of winning 13 matches from November 2013 until February 2014. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic gave Al-Hilal the lead in the 40th minute with a header after a corner. Salem Al Dawsari added the second goal from close range in first half added time.
