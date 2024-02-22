Son welcomes Lee’s apology after Asian Cup bust-up

SEOUL: South Korea captain Son Heung-min has asked fans to forgive team mate Lee Kang-in after the midfielder apologised “sincerely” for his involvement in an altercation between the pair on the eve of their Asian Cup semi-final.
Son played against Jordan with the index and middle fingers of his right hand strapped together as the Koreans were stunned 2-0, a result which extended their 64-year wait for a third Asian title and saw coach Juergen Klinsmann fired.
The Korea Football Association later confirmed a British media report that Lee left a team dinner early with some of the younger members of the squad to play table tennis, leading to an argument with Son, who viewed the dinner as a chance for the team to bond before the match.
