Working on variations helped me: Abbas

LAHORE: Rookie pacer Abbas Afridi, who recently had a fine T20 series against New Zealand, has been doing a solid job for Multan Sultans in the HBL PSL 9, bowling with a good variety which has unsettled even the best of batsmen.
On Tuesday night too he took 3-33 to enable Multan Sultans to fold Islamabad United for 144 and Multan then achieved the target with one ball to spare. Abbas said that he has worked hard on his variations which have been helpful. “I have worked a lot on variations and it is benefiting me,” Abbas said after Multan downed United by five wickets on Tuesday night.
“On this wicket you need to target the good length. In the first two overs I did not target it but in the last two overs I tried to focus on good length and that helped,” he said. He said that his uncle Umar Gul has been instrumental in his development as a bowler. “Umar Gul uncle guides me how to bowl to a particular player and on a particular pitch and it’s going well,” Abbas said.
