Inter Miami will be my last club, says Suarez

MIAMI: Inter Miami will be the last club Luis Suarez plays for, the Uruguay striker said on Thursday.
Suarez, 37, signed a contract with the Major League Soccer side last year for the 2024 season after a stint with Brazilian club Gremio. He reunited with former Barcelona team mates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, with whom he won four LaLiga titles in five years in Spain. “Inter Miami will be my last club, my family already know that. I don’t have a date yet, but it’s the last step,” Suarez said in an interview with Uruguayan radio station Del Sol.
“I’m ready for this last challenge, but there is an inevitable fatigue and, in the end, I want to have quality of life in the future,” he added. Suarez, who also played for clubs including Ajax Amsterdam, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, has won 138 caps for Uruguay since 2007. Inter Miami kick off their MLS campaign against Real Salt Lake on Feb. 21.
Youngster, who belongs to underprivileged family, powered past his opponent 6-4, 6-2 to earn a place in the final
PSB however advised NC to look for alternative methods that could prioritize transparency and accessibility
Joe Root was batting on 9 at stumps with England trailing India by 238 in third match of 5-Test series, which remains...
The way Lahore Qalandars have improved I hope it will be interesting game," Shadab Khan said
“It was a pretty old fashioned sort of ding-dong Test match,” said New Zealand skipper Tim Southee
PFF was set to release voting list of around 1150 clubs of 77 districts in which elections are to be conducted in next...