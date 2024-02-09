PSG set to leave Parc des Princes, says club president

PARIS: Paris St Germain look set to leave the Parc des Princes after the City confirmed the stadium was not for sale, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Thursday.
“It’s too easy to say now that the stadium is not for sale anymore. We know what we want, we wasted years to try and buy it. It’s easier for us now, we know what we want. It’s over for us. We want to move out of the Parc,” Al-Khelaifi told reporters at a UEFA Congress.
PSG said last year that they would explore alternatives after Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said the stadium was not for sale - a position that City Hall confirmed on Tuesday.
“A sale is not desirable, because that would be a decision with no turning back... That’s why we have to rule out the sale of the Parc today. We don’t want to sell off Paris’ legacy,” Paris deputy mayor for sports Pierre Rabadan said on Tuesday. The Parc des Princes has been home to PSG since 1974, four years after the club was founded.
