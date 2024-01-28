Debutants Tajikistan ‘want more’ in Asian Cup last 16

DOHA: Tajikistan have made history by qualifying for the Asian Cup last 16 on their debut but coach Petar Segrt said they “want more” when they face the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

Tajikistan coach Petar Segrt celebrates with his team after beating Lebanon at the Asian Cup on January 27, 2024. — AFP

The world´s 106th-ranked side drew with China and beat Lebanon to advance as group runners-up in Qatar and now face a team that reached the semi-finals at the last two Asian Cups.

Segrt is a larger-than-life character who has won friends at the Asian Cup, making a point of shaking hands with every reporter in the room before Saturday´s press conference.

But he said his team are “not here for smiling and celebrating”.

“The group stage was a very sensational success for Tajikistan, but now we want more,” said the Croat.

“I cannot go and talk to the players and say we are now happy, let us go home. We will look for our chances.”

Nuriddin Khamrokulov scored in the 92nd minute to give Tajikistan a 2-1 win over Lebanon and confirm their place in the knockout rounds.

The final whistle sparked wild celebrations, with Segrt´s glasses being smashed in the melee.

Wearing a new pair as he spoke to reporters, the 57-year-old said his players were “the heroes of this tournament”.

But the coach said he must also “find new solutions”, with several players injured and midfielder Amadoni Kamolov still suspended after being sent off against Qatar.

“We will look how much petrol we have in our tank, how much energy we have for this game,” said Segrt.

“We will try to give United Arab Emirates a very good fight. We believe in us.”

UAE also came through their first-round group as runners-up, beating Hong Kong before drawing with Palestine and losing to Iran.

Paulo Bento´s side looked set to finish third until Yahya Al-Ghassani scored a crucial goal in injury time against Iran. The Portuguese coach said it would be “a big mistake” to underestimate newcomers Tajikistan.

“We don´t have space to make mistakes because we don´t have that possibility as we had in the group stage,” he said.

“I´m sure that our players are going to show the right attitude and the wish to keep doing well and go to the quarter-finals.”