Blow for Messi and Miami as Farias ruled out for season

MIAMI: Inter Miami suffered an early blow ahead of the new MLS season with Argentine winger Facundo Farias likely to miss the entire 2024 season with a serious knee injury, the club said on Saturday.

Lionel Messi smiles on the pitch during the friendly football match between the Salvadoran national team and US´ Inter Miami at the Cuscatlan stadium, in San Salvador, El Salvador, on January 19, 2024. — AFP

Farias, who plays in attack along with Lionel Messi, suffered the injury during the team´s opening pre-season friendly of the year, a goalless draw against the El Salvador national team on Friday.

Farias was carried off during the game at the Estadio Cuscatlan and the team said he had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and would need surgery in the coming weeks. He is “expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season”, the club said in a statement.

The 21-year-old was bought by Miami from Argentine club Colon in July with coach Gerardo Martino seeing him as providing additional speed and energy alongside his compatriot Messi. He was called up to the full Argentina national team squad for World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru in October but did not feature in the games.

Miami play FC Dallas in a friendly on Monday, then head to Saudi Arabia for games against Al-Hilal on January 29. They face Al-Nassr on February 1 - a game that should see Messi line up against old rival Cristiano Ronaldo once more.

Miami then travel to Asia to play friendlies against a Hong Kong select team on February 4 before taking on Japanese side Vissel Kobe three days later. The Herons return to the United States for a final pre-season game against Argentine squad Newell´s Old Boys on February 15.