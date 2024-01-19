Zone-V Whites, Zone-VII Whites win

KARACHI: Two more matches were decided in the AS Natural Stone Under-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament at various cricket grounds.
The tournament is being organised by Regional Cricket Association Karachi.
Scores in brief:
Zone-V Whites beat Zone-IV Blues by 9 Wickets at Landhi Gymkhana Ground.
Zone-IV Blues 197 all-out in 44.2 overs. Zulfiqar Ali 66 9x4 Saifullah 30, Sheraz Ali 21.
Rizwan Ullah 3/24, Junaid Khan 2/34.
Zone-V Whites 198/1 in 24.4 overs. Hassan Iqbal 134 20x4. 4x6 not out, Daniyal Ali 33 not out.
Zone-VII Whites beat Zone-I Greens by 9 Wickets at Young Fighter Ground.
Zone-I Greens 87 all-out in 27 overs. Mateen Rizwan 44 5x4. Isntail 3/8, Farhan Zaman 3/17, Maaz Shah Afridi 2/27.
Zone-VII Whites 89/1 in 10 overs. Saad Khan 54 9x4, Ahmed Khan 24.
KARACHI: Lahore’s Ahmed Baig sank seven birdies on his last ten holes on his way to a sensational round of...
ISLAMABAD: The tennis team of India will be provided with top-notch security cover during their forthcoming trip to...
NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council has said the schedule for this year´s T20 World Cup in the United States...
In international cricket, Arthur has also served as the head coach of South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka
KARACHI: PTV defeated KRL by 155 runs on the fourth and final day of the sixth round of the President’s Trophy...
LAHORE: Muhammad Riazullah, a middle-order batter from Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is set to play a crucial role in...