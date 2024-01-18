VAR confusion as Saudi Arabia roar back to beat Oman at Asian Cup

DOHA: Roberto Mancini’s Saudi Arabia fought back to defeat Oman 2-1 in the dying seconds at the Asian Cup on Tuesday, but only after some VAR confusion.

Saudi Arabia's Italian coach Roberto Mancini speaks to Saudi Arabia's midfielder Abdulrahman Ghareeb during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group F football match between Saudi Arabia and Oman at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on January 16, 2024. — AFP

Also in Group F, Thailand beat Kyrgyzstan 2-0 with Supachai Chaided scoring both goals. The ambitious Saudis beat eventual champions Argentina in the group phase of the 2022 World Cup and returned to Qatar as one of the favourites for the regional tournament.

They are seeking a record-equalling fourth Asian Cup, off the back of a big-money recruitment drive that has lured the likes of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo to the kingdom’s domestic league.

Saudi Arabia is also set to host the 2034 World Cup. Their opening match at the Asian Cup started badly when they conceded a penalty -- and finished in farcical scenes in front of a bemused crowd of 41,987.

Deep into injury time and with the Saudis pushing to make it 2-1, Ali Al-Bulayhi headed in following a corner to spark pandemonium for what they thought was the winner.

The goal was disallowed for offside by the assistant referee, and was checked by VAR. He appeared in replays to have been onside. Then came the confusion when it appeared that referee Shaun Evans had stuck with the original offside call and the game restarted, only for him to call back play and award the goal.

Bulayhi, who celebrated by inflating a green balloon as his teammates mobbed him, afterwards called his winner “a gift to the Saudi people”.

“Scoring at the end of the match, this is what great players do,” said the 34-year-old defender. Mancini, who took the Saudi reins in September, said his side made mistakes in the first half “but this is normal in the first game”.