Arafat aims to showcase all-round skills at U19 WC

LAHORE: Arafat Minhas is keen to showcase his all-round skills at the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa.

Pakistan's Under-19 team's Arafat Minhas looks on after taking a shot in the National Stadium Karachi on October 23, 2023. — Instagram/@arafatminhas23

Over the last 14 months, he has played two four-dayers, 17 one-day games and three T20s for the Pakistan Under-19 team. He bagged 19 wickets and amassed 525 runs at an average of 52.5 in the 17 one-day games.

Arafat is one of the most experienced members of Pakistan U19’s World Cup squad, having represented Pakistan in three T20Is in the Asian Games Men’s Cricket competition last year. He has also played 10 List A games picking up nine wickets and scoring 330 runs.

Talking to PCB Digital about his cricket journey, Arafat stated, “I started my career at Crescent Cricket Club in my hometown Multan. I started playing leather ball cricket at eight years of age and then gradually progressed. After having braved through the ranks at the U13 and U16 levels in the last few years, the latest challenge in my career is the upcoming U19 World Cup. I’m excited and happy to represent and serve my country at this level and looking forward to the tournament.”

With the ball in hand, Arafat likes to observe the opposition batters and evaluate their strengths before coming up with a plan to bowl to them. “In today’s cricket, it is very important to disturb the batters with tight lines and lengths and spot their weaknesses which gives the bowler an advantage. I do follow some of the left-arm spinners going on at the moment but I don’t copy anyone.”

His batting philosophy revolves around playing impactful innings, especially in times of crisis as illustrated in the series at home against Sri Lanka, where he was the second-leading run scorer with 272 runs in five games. He walked into bat at number 6 in all the games and struck three fifties.

“When early wickets fall, you have to score briskly and take away the pressure. I always try to bat with a healthy strike-rate. I feel changing the gears according to the pace of the game is my strength as a batter. I’m confident in my strike rotation and hitting ability. I can manage both according to the requirements of the team.

“We are fully ready for the U19 World Cup and I feel the squad has all the boxes ticked with talented batters and bowlers. We will look to win the tournament by playing a positive brand of cricket.”