Hasnain, Qais, Adnan record wins in U21 Snooker

LAHORE: Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Qais Khan and Adnan Aslam were among those who won their fixtures of the National Junior Under-21 Snooker Championship which commenced here at the PSB Coaching Centre on Saturday.

Hasnain of Sindh, who on Friday won the national under-17 title, was off to a fine start when he downed Mohammad Farhan of Balochistan 3-0 with the frames score being 85-23, 75-40, 71-57.

This representational image shows Snooker balls on the snooker Table. — Pexels

Qais of Sindh conquered Sheikh Mohammad Muzammil of Islamabad 3-1 with the frames score of 32-63, 53-13, 50-13, 63-28.

Other results: Malik Muzammil (KP) bt Nouman Nabeel (Punjab) 3-2 (28-75, 38-57, 75-17, 58-36, 69-28); Mohammad Farhan (Balochistan) bt Sharjeel Awan (KP) 3-2 (68-89, 64-28, 79-01, 20-41, 67-39); Adnan Aslam (Punjab) bt Muhammad Hasnain (Sindh) 3-2 (58-52, 58-49, 35-71, 36-56, 57-21); Mohammad Sahil (Sindh) bt Shameer Khan (Punjab) 3-1 (61-17, 57-68, 62-19, 72-26); Hamza Alam (Kpk) bt Haider Ali (Balochistan) 3-0 (71-29, 85-40, 80-04); Mohammad Aslam (Punjab) bt Zunair Khan (Sindh) 3-2 (64-23, 73-46, 6-64, 40-64, 62-02).