Teen darts star Littler eyes future glory after final defeat

LONDON: Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler says he has what it takes to become a world champion after falling at the final hurdle in his history-making bid.

The 16-year-old debutant set London´s Alexandra Palace alight during the PDC World Darts Championship, which began in mid-December. He was one win away from becoming the youngest world champion after a gripping run to the final. But new world number one Luke Humphries came out on top on Wednesday, winning 7-4 to lift the Sid Waddell trophy for the first time.

Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler celebrates on January 3, 2024. — Facebook/Luke Littler

Littler said the experience had been “unbelievable”, apologising for not being able to “give the crowd what they wanted”. “I just wanted to win one game and come back after Christmas, that was the only goal I set, so this is a massive bonus,” he said.

“No one likes losing. I have not really lost much, so to lose on that stage I can´t really be angry. The only thing I am angry about is that I lost a lot of legs on my throw and I was just chasing Luke. “I have won six games here so why can´t I go and win seven here in years to come? I have gained a lot of experience and stage experience.”

Littler, who left school last year to concentrate on his darts, said he wants to be an inspiration to other youngsters. “I hope I have caught lots of young people´s minds to get on a board and just try it out,” he said. “If they don´t like it that´s fine but I´d advise them to give it a go because it is a good sport and once you get into it you´ll always love it.”