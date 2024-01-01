Murray reveals 2024 could be his last on Tour

BRISBANE: Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said 2024 could be his final year before retirement after illness and injury hampered his preparation for the new season.

Murray´s year will begin at the Brisbane International as he builds up for the Australian Open later in January.

Britain's Andy Murray hits a return during his men's doubles match with partner Holger Rune of Denmark against Russian duo Aslan Karatsev and Roman Safiullin at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane on December 31, 2023. — AFP

The 36-year-old is ranked 42nd in the world after a frustrating end to 2023, when he won just one match in his last four tournaments. Murray has previously battled back from what seemed impending retirement after undergoing hip surgery in 2018.

But he conceded that he will bring down the curtain on his career if the next 12 months follow the same pattern as 2023.

“If I was in a situation like I was at the end of last year, then I probably wouldn´t go again,” Murray told the BBC.