‘ITF decision opens up doors’

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, congratulated all members of his team for putting up resolute efforts, by preparing a presentation to convince the ITF Davis Cup Committee and Independent Tribunal to keep an important tie against India in Pakistan.

“ It is a matter of great pride for the country and my PTF team for successfully putting together the submissions, addressing references by AITA regarding security issues and the general elections in Pakistan.

President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Senator Salim Saifullah Khan. — APP/File

The ITF DCC and International Tribunal decision would go a long way in earning Pakistan the status of a safe and secure country to host international sports, may it be tennis, cricket, or hockey,” he said.

He further commented on the matter saying “This is an important decision, for tennis lovers and the continuation of international sports in our country. Team India playing in Pakistan would auger well for all.”

The Independent Tribunal, UK, which was forwarded the appeal from AITA (All India Tennis Association), on not wanting to play the Davis Cup Tie in Islamabad, in early February, has dismissed the AITA appeal and decided that the Tie should be held in Islamabad as originally awarded by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

The Tribunal had earlier conferred with the ITF, PTF and AITA, and sought submissions from each, which were provided forthwith. Following thorough scrutiny, and further consultations with the concerned, the Tribunal did not find grounds to decide on changing the venue from Islamabad.