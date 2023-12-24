Noman Ali hospitalised, to miss Test series

MELBOURNE: Pakistan spinner Noman Ali was recovering on Saturday after being rushed to hospital with acute appendicitis, with the veteran ruled out of the rest of their series against Australia.

The 37-year-old, who did not feature during a heavy defeat in the opening Test in Perth, suffered severe abdominal pain on Friday.

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali. — PCB

“Noman Ali complained of sudden and severe abdominal pain yesterday, leading to examinations and scans in emergency that confirmed a diagnosis of acute appendicitis,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

“On surgeon´s advice, he underwent Laparoscopic Appendectomy today.”

Ali, who has played 15 Tests, the last of which was against Sri Lanka in July, was “stable and doing fine”, but will take no further part in the three-Test series which resumes in Melbourne next week.

It is another blow for the visitors after pace bowler Khurram Shahzad was ruled out of the series on Thursday.

The 24-year-old impressed on his debut in Perth, finishing with match figures of 5-128 in the 360-run loss.

But he complained of discomfort and scans showed a stress fracture in the ribs along with an abdominal muscle tear.

Pakistan already had a weakened bowling attack after speedster Naseem Shah was omitted from the tour due to a long-term injury. --AFP

Our correspondent adds: In a twist of fate, left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz has been named the replacement for Noman Ali in Pakistan’s Test squad currently facing Australia.

The 29-year-old Nawaz, already part of the T20I squad touring New Zealand from January 12th, will be fast-tracked to Australia on the first available flight. Chief selector Wahab Riaz explained the decision: “With limited options due to visa issues and the need for a left-arm spinner, Nawaz was the best available choice for the side.”

This sudden change adds an intriguing element to Pakistan’s Test strategy. Nawaz, known primarily for his limited-overs prowess, brings a different skillset to the table compared to Ali. His inclusion could potentially alter the bowling attack’s dynamics and test Australia’s batting lineup in new ways.

With the first Test already underway, Pakistan will be looking to quickly integrate Nawaz into the team and adapt their plans for the remaining matches. The battle for spin supremacy between Pakistan and Australia just got a whole lot more interesting.

Meanwhile, Abrar Ahmed, the Pakistani spinner who was diagnosed with an injury in Canberra, has shown significant improvement in his symptoms. While he has been diligent in his recovery since the diagnosis, he has not reached 100 percent asymptomatic status.

Currently, Abrar Ahmed has started bowling at 50 percent intensity, indicating positive progress in his rehabilitation. However, due to the nature of the injury and the substantial workload expected from a spinner in a Test match, he is not yet ready to make a return.

The team management has decided that Abrar Ahmed will not be available for the upcoming second Test. The decision is based on ensuring that the player is fully fit and ready for the challenges of Test cricket.

A preliminary fitness test for Abrar Ahmed is scheduled for 25 December. This assessment will play a crucial role in determining his probable return-to-play date. The medical team and coaching staff will closely monitor his progress and make decisions in the best interest of his health and the team’s performance.