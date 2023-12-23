Elgar to end international career

JOHANNESBURG: Former South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar announced on Friday that he will retire from international cricket after a Test series against India starting next week.

The 36-year-old, who has hit more than 5,000 Test runs including 13 centuries, will play his last Test at the Newlands ground in Cape Town starting January 3.

South Africa's Dean Elgar runs to field during the second day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and West Indies at Supersport Park in Centurion on March 1, 2023. — AFP

“As they say, ´all good things come to an end´, and the Indian home series will be my last, as I have made the decision to retire from our beautiful game,” Elgar declared. “The Cape Town Test will be my last. My favourite stadium in the world. A place I scored my first Test run against New Zealand and hopefully my last too.”

Media reports said his decision came after Elgar was told he was not part of coach Shukri Conrad´s long-term plans. Elgar made his debut against Australia 12 years ago, failing to score in each innings.

Since then he has become known as a stubborn batter, his 5,146 runs making him South Africa´s eighth highest scorer. He hit a career best 199 against Bangladesh in 2017. Elgar was captain from May 2021 until January this year, leading South Africa to third place in last year´s World Test Championship with a notable 2-1 home series win over India.

Cricket South Africa chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said Elgar has “represented his country with honour”. “His grittiness and determination are two qualities that really stood out; and these are attributes that all South Africans can relate to.”

Director of cricket Enoch Nkwe added that in the current age of power-hitting, “he is a real old-school cricketer that can dig in, absorb and fight. I have no doubt the game will dearly miss him.

“He has always given everything for his country and never showed any fear, no matter the opposition.”