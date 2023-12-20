Huzaifa in US Junior Open final

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Huzaifa Ibrahim reached the final of under-19 category at the US Junior Open Squash Championships on Tuesday.

He defeated Juan A. Irisarri 14-12, 1-11, 4-11, 11-7, 11-6 in the quarterfinal and beat Javier Emilio Romo Lopez 11-6, 13-11, 11-6 in the semifinal. Now, he will face Rishi Srivastava in the final.