Parkha clinches Fatima Jinnah Punjab Ladies Amateur Golf title

LAHORE: In a display of masterful golf skills, Parkha Ijaz emerged as the title winner in the 3rd Fatima Jinnah Punjab Ladies Amateur Golf Championship.
The championship, sponsored by Gourmet Foods, took place at the Royal Palm Golf Course, featuring top lady golf players from various regions of Pakistan.
Parkha Ijaz, representing Defence Raya, showcased her golfing prowess throughout the tournament. The competition attracted skilled players from cities such as Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.
Parkha Ijaz secured the title with impressive three-round scores of 73, 71, and 75, resulting in a championship aggregate of 219, just three over par. The runner-up in the gross category was Bushra Fatima from Lahore Garrison, posting scores of 75, 75, and 85 for an aggregate of 235. Aania Farooq of Karachi secured the third gross position with an aggregate score of 242.
LAHORE: The Punjab Judo Association here elected its new office bearers picking Mahmood Naveed as president and Shahid...
LAHORE: A half-bred young Sargent lived up to the expectations in the Winter Cup but an upset was pulled off by Al...
NEW DELHI: Some of the world´s top cricketers will go under the hammer in Dubai on Tuesday in the next auction for...
PERTH: Australia are on track to play an unchanged XI in the second Test against Pakistan in Melbourne, announcing a...
LAHORE: After losing two-time Olympian Shah Hussain due to his growing age and Qaiser Afridi who has settled in...
LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team faces a potential setback as all-rounder Shadab Khan is uncertain to participate in...