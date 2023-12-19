Parkha clinches Fatima Jinnah Punjab Ladies Amateur Golf title

LAHORE: In a display of masterful golf skills, Parkha Ijaz emerged as the title winner in the 3rd Fatima Jinnah Punjab Ladies Amateur Golf Championship.

The championship, sponsored by Gourmet Foods, took place at the Royal Palm Golf Course, featuring top lady golf players from various regions of Pakistan.

Karachi: A Female Golfer Playing her shot during the 13th CJCSC Golf Championship 2023 at Karachi Golf Club.— NNI

Parkha Ijaz, representing Defence Raya, showcased her golfing prowess throughout the tournament. The competition attracted skilled players from cities such as Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.

Parkha Ijaz secured the title with impressive three-round scores of 73, 71, and 75, resulting in a championship aggregate of 219, just three over par. The runner-up in the gross category was Bushra Fatima from Lahore Garrison, posting scores of 75, 75, and 85 for an aggregate of 235. Aania Farooq of Karachi secured the third gross position with an aggregate score of 242.