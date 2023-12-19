Domestic cricket rule to damage Pak cricket further, says Bazid

LAHORE: Former cricketer Bazid Khan has said a new rule in Pakistan’s domestic first class tournament is going to hurt the country’s performance in Test matches further.

“Yes, we haven’t won a Test in Australia in 28 years. Well, there is a new drama in Pakistan’s first-class cricket. Work is happening backdoors, as there is no mention of the playing conditions on the website.

Former cricketer, Bazid Khan during an interview on December 18, 2023. — X/@iRashidLatif68

The rule is that you can only play 80 overs in the first innings. They have restricted batting in first-class cricket. What kind of a rule is this?”

He further emphasised in a video conversation the negative impact of such a rule on players development, stating, “With this rule, players don’t know when to take the new ball, spinners don’t learn to take the wickets.”