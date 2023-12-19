Domestic cricket rule to damage Pak cricket further, says Bazid

LAHORE: Former cricketer Bazid Khan has said a new rule in Pakistan’s domestic first class tournament is going to hurt the country’s performance in Test matches further.
“Yes, we haven’t won a Test in Australia in 28 years. Well, there is a new drama in Pakistan’s first-class cricket. Work is happening backdoors, as there is no mention of the playing conditions on the website.
The rule is that you can only play 80 overs in the first innings. They have restricted batting in first-class cricket. What kind of a rule is this?”
He further emphasised in a video conversation the negative impact of such a rule on players development, stating, “With this rule, players don’t know when to take the new ball, spinners don’t learn to take the wickets.”
