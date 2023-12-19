Huzaifa reaches US Junior Open quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Huzaifa Ibrahim reached the quarterfinals of under-19 category at the US Junior Open Squash Championships on Monday.

He defeated Guido Lindne 11-6, 11-8, 14-12 in the pre-quarterfinals. Now, he will face Juan A. Irisarri in the quarters.

Pakistan squash Champion, Huzaifa Ibrahim during the squash match. — Instagram/huzaifa__ibrahim

However, Saboor Khan lost in the second round in the said category. It is pertinent to mention here that only three players from Pakistan managed to play the US Junior Open this year.