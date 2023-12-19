Huzaifa reaches US Junior Open quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Huzaifa Ibrahim reached the quarterfinals of under-19 category at the US Junior Open Squash Championships on Monday.
He defeated Guido Lindne 11-6, 11-8, 14-12 in the pre-quarterfinals. Now, he will face Juan A. Irisarri in the quarters.
However, Saboor Khan lost in the second round in the said category. It is pertinent to mention here that only three players from Pakistan managed to play the US Junior Open this year.
LAHORE: The Punjab Judo Association here elected its new office bearers picking Mahmood Naveed as president and Shahid...
LAHORE: In a display of masterful golf skills, Parkha Ijaz emerged as the title winner in the 3rd Fatima Jinnah Punjab...
LAHORE: A half-bred young Sargent lived up to the expectations in the Winter Cup but an upset was pulled off by Al...
NEW DELHI: Some of the world´s top cricketers will go under the hammer in Dubai on Tuesday in the next auction for...
PERTH: Australia are on track to play an unchanged XI in the second Test against Pakistan in Melbourne, announcing a...
LAHORE: After losing two-time Olympian Shah Hussain due to his growing age and Qaiser Afridi who has settled in...