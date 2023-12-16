Quetta Gladiators, JTA International Investment become partners

LAHORE: Former PSL champions Quetta Gladiators have entered into a partnership with the JTA International Investment ahead of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The said company will sponsor the Gladiators during the league which will begin in February.

JTA International Investment CEO Dr Amir Ali Salemi (L) and Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar joined hands on December 15, 2023. — Facebook/Quetta Gladiators

An MoU was signed by both the parties at a local hotel here on Thursday. Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar, Sohail Omar, JTA International Investment CEO Dr Amir Ali Salemi, Chairman Advisory Board Dr Saeed Golkar and PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti were present on the occasion. Nadeem Omar thanked JTA International Invstment for joining hands with the Gladiators for the PSL coming season.