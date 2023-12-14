Saleem Saifullah elected on ATF board ahead of Indian

ISLAMABAD: Saleem Saifullah Khan has been elected on the Asian Tennis Federation (ATC) Board of Directors ahead of an Indian representative who failed to muster required votes.
The Election for the post of President and Board of Directors for four years was held during the ATF AGM on Tuesday in Thailand.
Yuriy Polskiy (Kazakhstan) was elected as the President ATF for the next four years.
When it came to GOB elections, Salim Saifullah Khan (President) got the required votes ahead of Indian Anil Dhupar who failed to get the confidence of the House.
